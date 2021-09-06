Brokerages Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). MiMedx Group posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

MDXG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,956. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

