Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.76 Million

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce sales of $18.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the highest is $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $86.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.81 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,995,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 162,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

