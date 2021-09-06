Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $410.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.30 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $414.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $7,153,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

