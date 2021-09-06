Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce $251.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $203.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $922.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.