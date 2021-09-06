Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

VRAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 607,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $976.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ViewRay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,003 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its stake in ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

