Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $4,142.83

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,142.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $14.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,478.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,522. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,461.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3,319.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.