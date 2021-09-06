Brokerages Set Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Price Target at $48.67

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

