Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target at $78.92

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.70. 892,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,991. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,017.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CyrusOne by 31.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CyrusOne by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

