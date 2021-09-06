Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $213.40

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. 3,645,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,048. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.41.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

