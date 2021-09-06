Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) PT at $14.38

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 119.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 199,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 12.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC remained flat at $$16.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,628. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

