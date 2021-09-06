Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $11.35

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 89,911 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,829,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 889,568 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,550,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 205,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.80. 8,326,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.