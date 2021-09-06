Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $11.35

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.
SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 89,911 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,829,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 889,568 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,550,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 205,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
