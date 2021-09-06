Brokerages Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) PT at $29.07

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 442,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,837. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after buying an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 102,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

