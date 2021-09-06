Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Target Price at GBX 4,850.93

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC cut Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON WIZZ traded up GBX 69 ($0.90) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,010 ($65.46). 93,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,843.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,889.26. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.