Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

WW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get WW International alerts:

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,251. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.