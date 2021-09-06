Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCBI. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

