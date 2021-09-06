Brooktree Capital Management Buys 1,334 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 5.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 460,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,810. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,731,292.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 726,933 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,312. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

