Brooktree Capital Management Sells 60 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

