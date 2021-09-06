BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.
NYSE:BRP opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,637,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2,411.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 483,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
