BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NYSE:BRP opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,637,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2,411.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 483,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.