BRP (TSE:DOO) Receives “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$108.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.00.

TSE DOO opened at C$125.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. BRP has a twelve month low of C$61.35 and a twelve month high of C$126.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.31.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 8.7800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

