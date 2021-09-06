BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Fredric H. Gould purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.01 million, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

