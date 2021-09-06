BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.01 million, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

