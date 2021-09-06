Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $36.11 on Monday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

