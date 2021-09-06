Burney Co. Decreases Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

