Burney Co. Sells 115 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR opened at $252.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $252.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $1,918,644. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

