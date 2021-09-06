Cadence Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,259,000 after acquiring an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.10. 2,961,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,127. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

