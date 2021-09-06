Cadence Bank NA Sells 539 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

