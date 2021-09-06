Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $153.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

