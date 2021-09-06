Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mexco Energy (LON:MXC)

Mexco Energy (LON:MXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.37% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Mexco Energy stock traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 19,597,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,776,818. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.30 ($0.12).
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.