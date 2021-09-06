Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mexco Energy (LON:MXC)

Mexco Energy (LON:MXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 19,597,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,776,818. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.30 ($0.12).

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Astro sees the new, modular ALTA design, in combination with the series of ‘custom-use specific pods’, helping private business, government and medical agencies, as well as personal use (initially on private property) put into place much sooner than that of the higher risk, commuting segment, due to the lengthy and complicated certification and flight path development processes in major cities.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.