Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

CNR stock opened at C$159.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$135.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company has a market cap of C$112.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$160.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.40.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

