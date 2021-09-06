Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
CNR stock opened at C$159.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$135.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company has a market cap of C$112.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$160.80.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
