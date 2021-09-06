Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,796 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,118,000 after buying an additional 2,311,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,949,000 after buying an additional 1,408,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after buying an additional 896,008 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

