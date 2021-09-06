Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,100 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $416.70 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.06.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,000 shares of company stock worth $101,596,800 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

