Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GDS by 36.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in GDS by 43.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in GDS by 0.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

GDS opened at $63.00 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

