Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $280,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. International Paper has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

