Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after buying an additional 452,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

