Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

