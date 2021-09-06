Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,123 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 366.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $25.06 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

