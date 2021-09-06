Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $158.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

