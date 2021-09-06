Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 51 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.73. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

