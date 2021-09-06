Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

