Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 87.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,158 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.55. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. Analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.