CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $127.15 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average is $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

