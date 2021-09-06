Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$29.25 during trading on Monday. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

