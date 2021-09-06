Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $210.37 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.