CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 12,857 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of The TJX Companies worth $119,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $71.07. 5,398,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

