CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $40.28 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $40,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,709 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.98. The company had a trading volume of 517,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

