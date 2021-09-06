CCLA Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,446 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $81,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

