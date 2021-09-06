Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 79,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,551. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

