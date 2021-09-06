Cfra Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $86.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective trimmed by Cfra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

CHWY stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3,837.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. Chewy has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

