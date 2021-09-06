Chimpion (BNANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.30 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $108.30 million and approximately $957,847.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00006622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00147803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00790286 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

