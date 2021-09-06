CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.75 price objective on the stock.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating and a C$5.75 price objective for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.57.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.88. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$361.19 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.